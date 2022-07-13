Lowery Thomas LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lowery Thomas LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,094 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 5.7% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lowery Thomas LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,023,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,715,000 after buying an additional 25,138 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 132,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,345,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 127,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

