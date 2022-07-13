Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.94

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 11104525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.69) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.52) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 392,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,872 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 319,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
