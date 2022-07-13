Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.94

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 11104525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.69) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.52) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 392,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,872 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 319,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

