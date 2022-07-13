Litecoin (LTC) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.44 billion and $355.47 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $48.66 or 0.00246297 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00027214 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002526 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000972 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,708,894 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

