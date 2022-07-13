Lightning Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001422 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $118,248.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00026599 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00244509 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000958 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.