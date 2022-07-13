Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of LB opened at C$39.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.21. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$36.54 and a 52 week high of C$45.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.48%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

