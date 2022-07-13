Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$4.61 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67.

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

