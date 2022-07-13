Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VO opened at $198.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

