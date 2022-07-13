Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,071 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.08.

NYSE HIG opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.18%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,087 shares of company stock worth $7,966,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

