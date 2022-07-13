Landmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $247,998,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after acquiring an additional 934,183 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 661.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,749,000 after buying an additional 505,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.55.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

