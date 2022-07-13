Landmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,184,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 82,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

