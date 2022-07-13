Landmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $60,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.09. The company has a market cap of $140.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

