Landmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $227,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

SLYV opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

