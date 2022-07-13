Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

