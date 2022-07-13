Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 566,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,866,000 after buying an additional 262,800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

NYSE SCHW opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

