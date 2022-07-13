Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,769,000 after acquiring an additional 153,308 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,468,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 59,258 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 32,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $27.89.

