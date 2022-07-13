Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.51. Approximately 91,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 197,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

ADRNY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($31.00) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($32.00) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.59.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.4683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.