Kommunitas Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges (KOM)

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Kommunitas has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kommunitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00108786 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Kommunitas Profile

Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

Buying and Selling Kommunitas

