Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.1% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 82,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

Shares of CSCO opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $52.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

