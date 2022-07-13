Keybank National Association OH Sells 319 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $53,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average of $117.41. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

