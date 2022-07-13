Keybank National Association OH Sells 15,149 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 792,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,149 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $132,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.78 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

