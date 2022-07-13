Keybank National Association OH Has $49.42 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,926 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $49,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 753.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $158.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

