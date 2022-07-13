Keybank National Association OH Buys 1,628 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,884,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.77% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $505,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $228.35 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.