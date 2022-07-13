Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $177.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

