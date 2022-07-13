Keeler Thomas Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,058 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,058 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,352,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,143 shares of company stock worth $14,944,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

Shares of CRM opened at $166.33 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.61. The firm has a market cap of $165.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

