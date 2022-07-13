Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.3% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.50 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.78 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

