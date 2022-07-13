KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Down 84.8% in June

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the June 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KDDI stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $16.09. 170,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. KDDI has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.33 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 12.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDDIY. Citigroup raised KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

