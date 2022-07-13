Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.69

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 211310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,446 ($17.20) to GBX 1,413 ($16.81) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($59.47) to GBX 3,900 ($46.38) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

