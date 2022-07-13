JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) to Underweight

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NDEKY opened at $30.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.16. Nitto Denko has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $44.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 11.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

