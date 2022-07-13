JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Trading Down 2.2%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Rating) shares were down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.01 and last traded at $51.01. Approximately 8 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 26,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,575,000. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 559.8% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 39,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 33,663 shares during the last quarter.

