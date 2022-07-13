Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,428.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,567,000 after purchasing an additional 549,693 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $46.66. 112,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,766,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $62.07.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

