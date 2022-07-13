Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Underperform

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $71.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.21. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

