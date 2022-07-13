Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Acquires New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,534 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Walmart by 17.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 908,364 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $136,545,000 after acquiring an additional 138,208 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.11 and a 200 day moving average of $138.82. The company has a market capitalization of $342.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

