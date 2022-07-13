iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after buying an additional 2,683,615 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,442 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $113.65 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average is $121.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.