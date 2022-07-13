iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $381.28. 316,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,539,796. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $394.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
