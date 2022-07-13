iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $382.76 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

