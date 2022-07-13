iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,325,605. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

