iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,399 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.49.

