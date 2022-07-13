iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Trading 0% Higher

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.62 and last traded at $50.54. 1,792,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,036,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.82.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.