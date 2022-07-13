IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Trading Up 0.2%

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.59. Approximately 84,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 207,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the first quarter worth about $998,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 76.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,405,000.

