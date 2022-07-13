Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PTF traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,382. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.46. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $103.80 and a 12-month high of $186.47.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.