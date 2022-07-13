Insider Selling: NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) insider Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $13,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,098.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, June 9th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $16,710.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Kevin Yuann sold 1,396 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $16,738.04.

On Monday, May 9th, Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $28,473.92.

Shares of NRDS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. 144,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $34.44.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at $3,171,000. Innovius Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at $81,006,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

