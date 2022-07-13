Insider Selling: Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $29,408.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KALU stock traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $75.07. 98,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $130.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently -331.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,617,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,471,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 573,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after purchasing an additional 113,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,826,000 after purchasing an additional 26,198 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

