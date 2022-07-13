Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells 2,197 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,451.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ARQT stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.81. 396,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,368. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.89.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ARQT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.