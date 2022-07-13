Insider Buying: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) CFO Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) CFO Andre S. Valentine acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.99 per share, with a total value of $317,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,295.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of CNXC stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.67. 258,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,407. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $123.18 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 11.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
