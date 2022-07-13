Insider Buying: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) CFO Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) CFO Andre S. Valentine acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.99 per share, with a total value of $317,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,295.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CNXC stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.67. 258,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,407. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $123.18 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 11.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

