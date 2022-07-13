Illuvium Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $61.04 million and $17.85 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $93.78 or 0.00476184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00099813 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00172001 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.