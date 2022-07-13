IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.25.

IDXX stock traded down $7.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.46. 478,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,879. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.93. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $39,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

