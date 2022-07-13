i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Price Down 4.4%

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.45. 2,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 158,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IIIV. Stephens began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $785.37 million, a PE ratio of -39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $78.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in i3 Verticals by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in i3 Verticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

