Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Humanigen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humanigen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.61. 94,613,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,289. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

Humanigen ( NASDAQ:HGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.17. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 4,640.77% and a negative return on equity of 4,882.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humanigen will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell acquired 545,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,438.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,675,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,345,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Humanigen by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. increased its stake in Humanigen by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 624.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 153,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 132,705 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 38,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

