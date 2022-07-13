Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Humanigen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Humanigen alerts:

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell bought 545,488 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $1,216,438.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,675,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,345,430.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Humanigen by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Humanigen by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $211.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.79. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.17. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 4,640.77% and a negative return on equity of 4,882.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Humanigen (Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.