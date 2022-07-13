Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Humanigen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell bought 545,488 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $1,216,438.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,675,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,345,430.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $211.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.79. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $18.65.
Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.17. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 4,640.77% and a negative return on equity of 4,882.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Humanigen (Get Rating)
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.
