Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $81.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 526.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 361,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,164 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $1,883,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hologic has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

