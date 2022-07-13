Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $81.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.50.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.
In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hologic has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.04.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Hologic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
